Housefull 5: 11 seconds axed from Akshay Kumar starrer, what didn’t make it to final cut?

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, is grabbing headlines even before its release for all the right reasons. Recently, the much-awaited film's trailer was released, and it promised a fun rollercoaster ride. Now, according to a report, 11 seconds have been cut from the film by CBFC before granting it a U/A 16+ certificate.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the makers had to make small changes in Housefull 5, including dialogues and chopping a few scenes of around 11 seconds, to pass the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Several changes were made before being given a U/A 16+ certificate. Dialogues such as ‘nikaal dungi’ and ‘apne’ were edited. Words like ‘item’ and ‘haram’ were substituted with more appropriate alternatives, and a dialogue at the 1-hour 53-minute mark was ordered to be removed.

Apart from the above-mentioned dialogues, the film received three visual cuts. According to the cut list, a scene depicting ‘champagne coming’ was trimmed, while two scenes featuring some hand gestures were ‘suitably modified.’ Additionally, a scene featuring ‘sensual visuals’ was shortened by 2 seconds. Overall, 11 seconds of footage were trimmed from the final cut. Only after these changes were made did Housefull 5 receive a censor certificate from CBFC.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the producers had submitted two different versions of the comedy thriller to the CBFC. The source also shared that, given the star-studded cast of the film, the run-time of Housefull 5 is longer than other films of the franchise, which is 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, Johnny Lever, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade and Fardeen Khan. It is all set to hit the theaters on June 6, 2025

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 8 iconic Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal collaborations that still live rent-free in our hearts