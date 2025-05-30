Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 8: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's time loop rom-com crosses Rs 45 crore mark, adds Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Friday
Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, crossed the Rs 45 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 8: Helmed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is performing decently at the box office. The romantic-comedy registered a nominal drop of 10 percent on its second Friday over the previous day.
Bhool Chuk Maaf adds Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Friday, crosses Rs 45 crore mark
Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened with Rs 7 crore on its debut day. The movie collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3, wrapping its first weekend at Rs 28 crore. The movie also had a decent box office run and closed its first week with a net collection of Rs 43 crore.
As per estimates, the movie added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on its second Friday, taking the total cume to Rs 45 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will storm past the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. The movie is likely to stream on Prime Video very soon, which is expected to dent its box office.
The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will face Housefull 5 from June 6th onwards, which is likely to grab most of the screens and impact its box office potential. It will be interesting to see how Bhool Chuk Maaf performs at the box office in the third week.
Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:
|Day
|Net Box Office
|1
|Rs 7.00 crore
|2
|Rs 9.50 crore
|3
|Rs 11.50 crore
|4
|Rs 4.25 crore
|5
|Rs 4.75 crore
|6
|Rs 3.25 crore
|7
|Rs 2.75 crore
|8
|Rs 2.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 45.50 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
