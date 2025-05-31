Epik High’s Tablo reveals shocking incident of being secretly photographed by student at sauna: 'I took off my clothes...'

Warning: This article contains mentions of nudity and involvement of an underage elementary school student.

Trauma can leave a lasting imprint, regardless of how big or small an incident may seem. For Epik High’s Tablo, one such moment became an emotional burden he carried for years.

The artist, known as a member of the iconic Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, recently opened up about this deeply personal experience in a YouTube video titled We Kept This Food Spot a Secret for 10 Years, shared on the group’s official channel.

While chatting with his bandmates over a meal, Tablo shared a deeply unsettling moment from his past. He recalled visiting a public sauna just before entering the bath area.

Tablo's Past Horror at a Sauna

He began undressing and suddenly heard the sound of a camera shutter. To his shock, a young individual, who appeared to be a student, had secretly taken a photo of him in that vulnerable moment.

In a panic, Tablo said he instinctively tried to chase after the person, despite being completely undressed, but they had already disappeared. The experience shook him to the core. “It was like my mind went blank,” he shared.

Tablo recalled feeling overwhelmed with fear and confusion, especially because he was frequently appearing on television at the time. His public visibility made the situation even more distressing, as he constantly worried that the photo might be shared online. For 6 months, he lived under the weight of that fear. Terrified that the image could surface and further damage his already vulnerable reputation.

Tablo also referenced the infamous “Tajinyo” scandal, in which he was falsely accused of fabricating his academic background. The stress and emotional exhaustion from that ordeal had left him feeling exposed and weary.

“I was terrified that the photo would leak during that time, when I was already on the edge,” he admitted. “If someone had uploaded it then, thinking I had nothing left to lose…' He continued, 'I don’t know if I could have recovered.”

Through his candid reflection, Tablo shed light on a quiet but significant pain. It was a burden many never knew he carried. His story served as a powerful reminder that, behind the fame, public figures are still human.