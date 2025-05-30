Lost in Starlight X Review: Kim Tae Ri-Hong Kyung captivate audiences, fans praise 'pain and love' in voice acting

Lost in Starlight isn't just a love story—it's a cosmic collision of emotion, memory, and the music that carries us through space and time. Netflix's first-ever Korean animated original film made its worldwide debut today, May 30. The film has already drawn rave reactions across the globe.

Running 1 hour and 36 minutes, Lost in Starlight is set in the year 2050. The Netflix animated series follows the quiet, heart-tugging romance between Na Young (voiced by Kim Tae Ri) and Jay (voiced by Hong Kyung).

Na Young, an astronaut on the brink of a Mars mission. Jay is a gentle, analog-loving musician who restores vintage sound equipment. Their worlds collide when Na Young brings in her late mother's turntable for repair. The two meet and instantly ignite a slow-burning connection.

This isn't your average space saga—this is soft sci-fi wrapped in pastel tones and emotional layers. Lost is Starlight's every frame is a painting, and every note tells a story. From faded vinyls to rocket launches, the animation brims with atmospheric beauty that feels almost hand-spun. The vocal transitions of the actors have garnered considerable praise.

Lost In Starlight Fans' Reaction

Since its release earlier today, Lost in Starlight has lit up online forums and social media like a meteor shower. Viewers are swooning over the film's emotional depth, poignant pacing, and stunning visuals.

"It's like Studio Ghibli meets Your Name, but with that distinct Korean soul. I cried at least three times." Another shares, "Jay's studio scenes were so calming, like ASMR for the heart." Another fan shares, "I want to live in that soundtrack."

Netizens are highly impressed with the vocal performances of Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung. Many have also praised the emotional chemistry between their characters. "This is not just a romance. It's grief, love, space, sound—all wrapped in a soft animation style," another fan comment.

Voices That Hit Home: Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung Shine

Kim Tae Ri voices Na Young with quiet strength. She captures the astronaut’s determination, grief, and courage in every word. Her performance feels grounded and emotionally rich.

Hong Kyung brings depth to Jay, the gentle musician, lost in his own world. His voice is calm, warm, and full of unspoken feeling.

Together, their chemistry is soft but powerful. Every conversation feels intimate. Every silence says something. It’s the kind of vocal pairing that lingers long after the credits roll.

Director's Vision

Director Han Ji Won delivers a quiet, emotionally rich story that transcends the realm of sci-fi. It's about human connection across distance and time. Han worked closely with the cast—Kim Tae Ri shaped Na Young's emotional core, while Hong Kyung brought Jay to life through subtle silence. Han called Jay "real—like someone truly out there."

