Taylor Swift has brought back her albums from Big Machine Records after six years. The musician has closed an expensive deal of 9 figures with the owner of the studio, Shamrock Capital. According to the media reports, the singer made the deal at a price she believed to be fair and reasonable.

The Bad Karma singer has reissued her albums after they were first sold to the studio in 2019, against her wishes. It is a joyful moment for Swift, as she claimed that all of music will finally belong to her.

A source close to the Grammy-winning musician revealed that the deal was struck between the Lover singer and the owner of the studio, and no third party was involved.

Amid shaking hands with Capital, the pop icon informed her fans that two completely authorized versions of her tracks will be available in the marketplace. One of them will be Taylor’s version, and the other will be the original recording.

Source’s statement regarding Taylor Swift’s expensive deal

In their statement, the source close to the Willow singer revealed that the tracks owned by Swift are in spite of Scooter Braun and not because of him. The insider shared, “Contrary to a previous false report, there was no outside party who ‘encouraged’ this sale.”

They further added, “All rightful credit for this opportunity should go to the partners at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management team only. Taylor now owns all of her music, and this moment finally happened despite Scooter Braun, not because of him.”

The reports by media outlets also mentioned that the price tag confirmed by Swift was far closer to the 300 million USD that Shamrock was rumored to have paid in 2020.

The source concluded by saying that “The rumored price range that was reported is highly inaccurate.” No deal amount will be revealed in the public domain.