Why Tom Holland and Zendaya's Wedding is Getting Delayed Even When the Actor is Ready to Elope? Here's What We Know
Tom Holland and Zendaya have delayed their wedding plans due to several reasons. While Holland is ready to elope and marry in an intimate ceremony, Zendaya wants a big fat wedding.
Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are deeply in love, but their wedding plans are currently on hold due to the demanding work schedules and Holland’s ongoing sobriety journey, according to reports.
The 29-year-old Spider-Man actor is focused on promoting his zero-alcohol beer brand, a key part of his sobriety. Meanwhile, Zendaya, 28, is juggling multiple films and endorsement projects.
“If Tom could jet away with Zendaya and marry her in some exotic locale, he would,” an insider told Radar Online. “But they are just too busy, she with work, and he with his acting and new business.”
Zendaya, however, reportedly dreams of a large romantic wedding with her family present, and not a quiet elopement.
“They’ve looked at their schedules, but there’s no way to fit it in this year,” the source added.
The couple’s careers continue to take priority, making it difficult to align personal time. “Trying to line up schedules can be brutal — it’s one of the biggest challenges for superstar couples,” said the insider.
Holland is also reportedly eager to start a family, but those plans may be pushed further due to Zendaya’s ongoing professional commitments.
“They’re excited to live together for an extended time,” the insider said. “Maybe then they can finally firm up those wedding plans.”
Despite the delays, there is some good news. The couple will reunite on screen for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, filming together this summer.
Tom and Zendaya first met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They confirmed their relationship in 2021 when the paparazzi caught them kissing at a stoplight. They reportedly got engaged in 2024 at one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.
