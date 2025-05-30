What makes Saif Ali Khan ‘hate’ coming to home? We bet you’ll agree with his answer

Saif Ali Khan’s talent extends far beyond his film roles. In his personal life, he juggles multiple important roles — father, husband, professional, and son, managing all with calm. Recently, the actor revealed his definition of success– “being truly present for his loved ones”. The Jewel Thief star expressed his frustration of coming home only to find his children fast asleep, feeling disappointed for not being able to spend quality time with them.

Advertisement

At the Arab Media Summit, Saif Ali Khan explained how, unlike the industry's usual emphasis on constant hustle, his concept of success is quite different. He described success as being centered around calmness, routine, and prioritizing family over chaos. He emphasized the importance of everyday moments that often go unnoticed but truly define a person once the cameras stop rolling.

“I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That’s not success. Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them,’" he said and then added, “We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don’t work. That time is sacred."

Reflecting on the stage of his life, Saif shared that he is at an age where he needs to care for both his mother and his children. He remarked that initially, one assumes that they only have to check on their parents, but eventually, people realize the responsibility extends to both generations.

Advertisement

The Tashan fame emphasized that being present goes beyond mere physical presence. He highlighted the significance of showing up in small, everyday moments that often go unnoticed but are crucial for holding everything together.

The Jewel Thief actor mentioned that while work is important, activities like cooking pasta together, sharing meals, and spending quality time with the children form the true foundation of life.

Saif’s viewpoint is straightforward and deeply rooted in reality. The Race actor believes that true success isn’t about being in the limelight but is in the simple, quiet moments, around the dinner table, during school holidays.

For Saif, success and privilege mean having the freedom to say no to work and yes to spending time with his family.

ALSO READ: Kankhajura: Roshan Mathew to Mohit Raina, meet full star cast of SonyLIV’s thriller crime drama