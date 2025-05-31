Thug Life: Man burns Kamal Haasan’s photo after actor's controversial remark on Kannada language

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam-directed gangster action thriller is slated to hit big screens on June 5. Recently the senior actor landed in controversy after he claimed that the Kannada language was born out of Tamil. However, this statement didn’t go well with the people of Karnataka.

Bangalore man burns Kamal Haasan’s portrait publicly, gets booked

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the senior actor, a man based out of Bengaluru was recently booked by the police for burning Kamal Haasan’s portrait publicly.

The man was found obstructing traffic flow in the middle of the road near Pavitra Paradise Circle in west Bengaluru, causing a public nuisance.

He has been booked under sections 270 (public nuisance) and 283 (exhibition of false light, mark or buoy) for the same.

Thug Life banned in Karnataka amid Kamal Haasan’s Kannada language row

This remark drew flak from the Kannada-speaking audiences and the matter escalated to the point that his next film got banned by the Karnataka Film Chamber.

The chief of the Karnataka Film Chamber commented on the matter and said, “We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he does not issue a public apology today or tomorrow, we will support Kannada activists and will protest fiercely. Under no circumstances will we allow the film's release unless he apologizes publicly.”

More about Thug Life

Coming back to Thug Life, the film marks the Vishwaroopam actor’s second collaboration after a long time with Mani Ratnam.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more.

The movie’s storyline is said to revolve around a man named Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who is presumed dead. However, he makes an unexpected return and suspects his brother and foster son, Amaran, to be the masterminds behind this.

What follows is how Sakthivel plans his cold revenge on those who had been more than blood relations to him.

