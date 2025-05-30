Why is BLACKPINK's Rosé being called 'cringe' over remark on favorite One Direction member? Idol's comment backfires

What was meant to be a fun and enlightening editorial turned unexpectedly controversial! BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently opened up about her music preferences during an interview with Dazed Magazine. The K-pop idol became a trending topic, not for her photoshoot, but for a comment she made while discussing her favorite member of One Direction.

Advertisement

The viral quote that started it all

During the interview, Rosé was asked a seemingly harmless question: who is her favorite member of the British boy band One Direction? The singer responded with caution and humor, saying, “I do [have a favorite], but I know this is going to make headlines, so I want to be careful. It’ll cause too much drama.”

Her offhand remark was clearly made in jest, suggesting she anticipated overreactions from the public. However, some online users took her words more seriously than she may have expected.

Criticism

Not long after the interview was published, Rosé’s name began circulating online for reasons unrelated to her music. Some netizens criticized her for implying that her opinion would generate global headlines.

A few skeptics claimed that she overestimated her fame, interpreting her statement as self-important or arrogant. Critics argued that BLACKPINK’s success had inflated both Rosé’s and her fans’ sense of global influence.

Advertisement

Supporters defend Rosé’s intentions

In contrast, many fans and netizens came to Rosé’s defense, pointing out the irony of the situation. Her prediction that a simple answer might become exaggerated turned out to be true. Supporters argued that the intense reaction to her cautious comment only validated her point: as a global star, even the most innocent remarks can become sources of drama.

Others emphasized the pressure idols face when answering personal questions, especially in interviews that reach international audiences. Rosé, known for her thoughtful and deliberate communication, was trying to prevent unnecessary media frenzy by approaching the question lightly.

Rosé’s decision to avoid revealing her favorite One Direction member was likely intended as a harmless, tongue-in-cheek answer. In the end, it turned into yet another example of how fame comes with a double-edged sword. The very response she gave to avoid drama inadvertently sparked one. While some saw her words as arrogant, others saw them as evidence of how closely everything she says is watched. And perhaps that was her point all along.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals fear of being misunderstood due to celebrity status: ‘Doing something wrong…’