Chaurya Paatam OTT: When and where to watch Telugu-language crime comedy movie online

Chaurya Paatam, the Telugu-language crime comedy movie, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. A month after its release, the film is available for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Chaurya Paatam

Chaurya Paatam is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. An official note was penned by industry insider, Ramesh Bala, which read, “Chaurya Paatam is a gripping tale of morals, mischief, and mystery. Sharp storytelling meets raw emotion—don’t miss this thought-provoking gem. #ChauryaPaatam – streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.”

Official trailer and plot of Chaurya Paatam

Chaurya Paatam is a crime comedy movie that follows the tale of an aspiring filmmaker who is in dire need of funds to make a film. With no hope left, the man decides to rob a bank in a village with the help of a small gang.

However, as the gang of 4 attempts the heist, unexpected events from the underbelly of the village start to take place, leading to a humorous and dramatic change in their lives.

Cast and crew of Chaurya Paatam

Chaurya Paatam features Indhra Ram in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Mast Ali, Rajeev Kanakala, Anji Valguman, Supriya Aysola, and many more as supporting characters.

The film is directed by Nikhil Gollamari, who wrote the screenplay for the venture. With Davzand handling the musical tracks and scores, Uthura Parthasarathy served as the editor. Chaurya Paatam’s story was penned by Eagle director Karthik Gattamneni, who also handled the film’s cinematography.

For those unaware, Karthik Gattamneni is a cinematographer-turned-director known for films like Surya vs Surya, Karthikeya 2, and more. Following his last directorial outing with the Ravi Teja starrer, the filmmaker is next slated to hit the big screens with HanuMan fame Teja Sajja’s Mirai.

The upcoming action-adventure movie features the tale of a super soldier with mystical powers who is in search of 9 sacred scriptures and must retrieve them before it could fall into the wrong hands.

The movie is set to release on September 5, 2025, with actors like Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and more in key roles.

