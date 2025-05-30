Ahaan Panday’s nephew River is already a star and we blame it on Panday genes: WATCH how

It is a special day for the entire Panday family as the teaser of Ahaan Panday’s debut film, Saiyaara, was finally released. Each member of the debutant's family is on cloud nine and hyped him with their special messages on social media. From Ananya Panday to her cousin Alanna Panday, check out the proud family rejoicing in the special moment in the young star’s life.

On May 30, Ahaan Panday’s sister, Alanna Panday, shared a heart-melting video of her and Ivor McCray's son, River, capturing his reaction to watching his uncle on-screen. The aw-so-cute video shows the little one looking elated as he smiles, watching Ahaan on the screen.

"River watched his uncle on TV for the first time, and his reaction was priceless," she wrote in the caption.

In another video, the YouTuber was seen getting emotional watching her brother take a big step in his career. She wrote, "Watching my baby brother’s movie teaser for the first time was overwhelming. We’ve waited so long for this moment!"

On the other hand, her husband Ivor McCray also excitedly stated, "Bros first movie release!! Been a long time come so excited it’s finally here!" followed by multiple fire emojis.

Ananya Panday shared the teaser of Saiyaara on her Instagram stories and wrote, “My brother is a star love you Ahaani @ahaanpandayy." She further shared that she found the teaser of Saiyaara ‘amazing’ and ‘intense’ and that she cannot wait for the film to release. “This looks amazing!!! Intense!! Can’t wait," she wrote.

She also shared her cousin Alanna Panday’s reaction and admitted to "double crying."

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey exclaimed, “Ahaan!!!!!! This looks amazing!!! Can’t wait to see you on the big screen!!!. Good luck!!!!," she further wrote, tagging Ahaan, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame, also called Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, "proud parents."

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday kept his message loud and clear as he wrote, "Wow Superb," followed by heart-eye emojis. The proud mother, Deanne Panday, also shared the teaser on her Instagram.

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025.

Saiyaara led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will be released on July 18, 2025.

