Park Bo Gum reveals injury from action scenes halted GOOD BOY filming for over month: ‘Pushed myself too hard...’

The cast and creative team behind anticipated action drama GOOD BOY gathered in Guro, Seoul for a press conference on May 29. The event brought together lead actor Park Bo Gum, co-stars Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok, and director Shim Na Yeon. They shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights about the making of the drama.

Park Bo Gum talks about his injury

Park Bo Gum, who returns to the small screen in his first major action role, takes on the part of Yoon Dong Ju. His character is a former Olympic boxing gold medalist who makes an unconventional career switch to law enforcement. Park described his emotional and physical journey while portraying the role of a determined rookie officer trying to find his place among seasoned cops.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “Action is something I’ve always wanted to do. Playing Yoon Dong Ju was physically demanding, but never mentally draining,” said Park Bo Gum. He shared that he was eager to prove himself and trained ahead of schedule. He hoped to be recognized as a serious athlete by the trainers.

Despite rigorous preparation for the role, the actor admitted to suffering a minor injury during production due to the intensity of the action scenes. “We all worked equally hard for over six months. But I pushed myself too hard and ended up with an injury that delayed filming,” he revealed.

Support from cast

Park expressed his deep gratitude toward the cast and crew, who supported him throughout his recovery period. “Everyone, from the director to the staff, told me to rest, eat well, and focus on recovering. Thanks to them, I was able to return to filming in just a month and a half,” he noted.

Although he was regretful for the hold-up, Park emphasized that he poured everything into the second half of filming. He said, “I felt sorry, but I also ran full speed ahead without missing a day after returning. I’m incredibly grateful and apologetic to the team.” Park expressed that the experience left a lasting impact on him and hoped his genuine efforts would be evident in the drama.

Oh Jung Se, who plays the series’ antagonist, brought levity to the discussion with a humorous jab, “As the villain, I was a bit uncomfortable because he came back from his break even stronger than before.”

GOOD BOY premise

GOOD BOY follows a unique unit of former top-tier athletes who are recruited into the police force through a special government initiative. Each member brings their own strengths into a system plagued by corruption and injustice. Instead of podiums and medals, they now face criminal investigations, personal trauma, and ethical dilemmas.

The first episode of GOOD BOY will air on JTBC at 10:40 PM KST on May 31, with new episodes releasing weekly. For international fans, the drama will be globally accessible through Amazon Prime Video.

