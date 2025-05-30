Bhairavam Twitter Review: Is Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' film HIT or MISS? Read these 11 tweets to find out

Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj, has finally hit the big screens today, May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, this Telugu action drama is the official remake of Soori's Garudan. Owing to the success of the original, the film has generated immense hype among viewers. If you're planning to catch it in theaters, take a look at audience reactions after the first day, first show.

Here's what netizens have to say about Bhairavam

Viewers felt that Bhairavam was a decent action drama that started off well but lost momentum in the second half. According to audience reactions, the first half had a solid setup with engaging moments. However, the latter part shifted heavily towards action, missing the emotional depth.

The performances of the three lead actors were widely appreciated. Many agreed they fit their roles perfectly and carried the film with their strong screen presence. While certain dramatic portions worked, viewers pointed out that the narrative became predictable and lacked freshness.

Several felt that the inclusion of a love track and songs disrupted the film’s flow. Overall, although Bhairavam had the potential to become a compelling drama with meaningful storytelling, its execution and the addition of forced commercial elements led it to be viewed as a mediocre, one-time watch.

"#Bhairavam is a So-So Rustic Action Drama that had a passable 1st half but could not capitalize on the setup in the 2nd. The movie is carried by the three lead actors who all performed well and were perfectly apt. The drama works well in certain portions but feels too predictable and run of the mill in others," read a review on X.

Check out more reactions below:

About Bhairavam

Bhairavam stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Jayasudha, Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai, Sampath Raj, Aanandi, and others. Directed and written by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film is produced by KK Radhamohan.

Cinematography is by Hari K Vedantam. As per a Times Now report, Bhairavam is expected to stream on ZEE5 and premiere later on Zee Telugu.

