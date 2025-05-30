Karnataka Film Chamber bans Thug Life release, demands apology from Kamal Haasan for his Kannada language remark

Kamal Haasan has recently stirred controversy after his statements during one of Thug Life’s promotions backfired. While expressing his love for the Tamil language, the actor remarked that even Kannada was born out of Tamil—a comment that sparked unrest among those who disagreed.

Karnataka Film Chamber puts a ban on Thug Life over Kamal Haasan’s remark

While the senior Tamil star has already clarified his statement made at the event and remarked that it has been blown out of proportion, the matter seems far from dying out. His comment has angered several Kannada language groups and organisations, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber to ban Thug Life until Kamal Haasan issues an apology.

Karnataka’s minister for Kannada and culture has stated in a letter to the Film Chamber that these remarks have deeply hurt the Kannada-speaking community. He has urged the authorities to halt the release of Thug Life until a proper apology is issued.

Will Thug Life not release in Karnataka?

Well, the KFCC has imposed a temporary ban on the release of the Mani Ratnam directorial, demanding an apology from Kamal Haasan on the matter by May 30.

The chief of the Karnataka Film Chamber remarked in a press meet, “We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. If he does not issue a public apology today or tomorrow, we will support Kannada activists and will protest fiercely. Under no circumstances will we allow the film's release unless he apologises publicly.”

More about Thug Life

Coming back to Thug Life, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhirami, and more.

This marks the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after Nayakan. The film’s musical score is composed by AR Rahman.

The action thriller will explore a father-son dynamic between the Vikram actor and Silambarasan (Simbu). Trisha Krishnan plays a poignant role in the film, adding a distinctive emotional layer.

Thug Life has received a UA certification from the CBFC and has a total runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

