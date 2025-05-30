Will Pradeep Ranganathan replace Vijay Sethupathi in 96 Part 2? Director Premkumar breaks silence

96 is a Tamil romantic drama film that hit the big screens back in 2018. Despite nearly seven years since its release, the movie is still cherished by fans for the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Earlier, director Premkumar confirmed that a continuation of the story is in development. Following this, rumors began circulating that Pradeep Ranganathan might replace the original lead. However, the filmmaker has now broken his silence on these speculations.

Is Pradeep Ranganathan a part of 96 sequel?

Director Premkumar clarified that the recent rumors about the sequel to the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer were entirely false. He stated that the second installment of the film could only be made with the original cast. He also mentioned that actor Pradeep Ranganathan had been approached, but for a completely different project.

"This is a fake news as usual. 96-2 can ONLY be made with the original cast of 96. I also clarify that actor Mr Pradeep Ranganathan was approached for a different story altogether. It's got nothing to do with 96-2. Day by day dealing with these harmful fake news is getting increasingly difficult. I again reach out to the ethical press and media to establish the truth," he wrote.

What do we know about 96 Part 2?

At an awards show, director Premkumar confirmed that a sequel to 96 is in the works. He said, “I have written the story of 96. As for the cast, the actors who appeared in the first part will reprise their roles. There is no change in that.” Other details about the movie are still under wraps by the makers.

About 96

96 stars Vijay Sethupathi as Ram and Trisha as Jaanu, while their younger versions are portrayed by Aadithya Bhaskar and Gouri G. Kishan. Set around a school reunion, the story unfolds as Ram and Jaanu reconnect after 22 years. Through heartfelt conversations and emotional flashbacks, they reflect on their unfinished love story. The film received critical acclaim for its direction and was also a commercial success.

