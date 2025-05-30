Ally Brooke Reveals Secret Wedding to Will Bracey Amid Fifth Harmony Reunion Talks, Know Justin Bieber Connection

Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke officially wed long-time boyfriend Will Bracey in an intimate and sentimental wedding at the beautiful Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Bracey and Brooke first met through Fifth Harmony.

The pair wed in a sunset ceremony on Saturday, with Pastor Judah Smith, who is a good friend of the couple and spiritual guide to celebs such as Justin Bieber, conducting the wedding. The occasion was an important one for the pair, who opted to keep the moment highly personal, eschewing a big guest list in favor of a small, secluded atmosphere.

According to People, Brooke, 31, wore a strapless, custom wedding gown by designer Lee Petra Grebenau, exuding sophistication. She walked down the aisle to the sound of Kari Jobe's Holy Spirit, performed by a live violinist. Bracey, 38, who is now COO for the Bieber family, was dashing in a traditional formal outfit.

During an interview with the outlet, the Low Key singer labeled her new position as a wife as nothing less than amazing. She raved about the experience of marriage, stating it has caused her unadulterated joy.

Having first dreamed of a bigger celebration, Brooke revealed that she and Bracey decided to alter their plans just weeks before the wedding. The couple told relatives shortly before the wedding that they had opted to elope.

Though family members weren't there, Brooke said she looked back on the choice fondly, pointing out how the intimate size gave the day an added depth.

"We both would've loved our fam there and some friends, but I'm forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible," she said.

The wedding planning was left to Kelsey Events, who were hired by the couple in August 2024. Brooke specified having live music and fresh flowers, which gave the space an atmospheric and emotional feel.

The couple first met over a decade ago when Will Bracey worked as Fifth Harmony’s tour manager. While her ex-band members were not at the ceremony, Ally Brooke remembered them warmly, thanking the group for introducing her to the love of her life.

