Diddy Trial Day 12 Update: Former Assistant Makes Shocking S*xual and Physical Assault Allegations Against Rapper

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse

A former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs delivered emotional testimony on Thursday in a New York federal court. She accused the music mogul of s*xual assault and physical abuse during her eight-year employment.

The anonymous woman, identified only as “Mia” in court, worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017. She described her time working for him as both “toxic” and "dangerous". “The highs were really high, and the lows were really, really low,” she told the jury on Day 12 of the ongoing federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial.

Mia claimed that Combs physically assaulted her multiple times, saying, “He’s thrown things at me. He’s thrown me against the wall. He’s thrown me into a pool.” She also accused him of s*xually assaulting her, stating that she was not allowed to lock her door or leave the house while staying at his residence.

She said her role required her to be on-call constantly, sometimes working up to five days without sleep. Duties included everything from managing his taxes to cracking his knuckles, and she was expected to remain close to Combs even when not actively working.

Mia is referred to as “Victim-4” in Combs’ five-count indictment, which includes charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a separate incident, Mia described a violent altercation involving Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner. She testified that Combs broke into Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment, yelling at her before violently attacking her in front of Mia and stylist Deonte Nash.

“He picked her up and threw her on the bed. She hit her head and started bleeding,” Mia said. “I thought he was going to kill her.” She claimed Combs ordered her to lie about what happened to get medical help.

Mia’s testimony comes after Nash took the stand and accused Combs of controlling and abusive behavior toward Ventura.

The trial continues, with more witnesses expected to testify in the coming days.

