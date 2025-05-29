Diddy's Stylist Helped Cassie Ventura Date Michael B. Jordan During Her Temporary Split From Music Mogul: Read His Full Testimony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse and physical assault.

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, who worked for Sean "Diddy" Combs and singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, took the stand in New York court on Thursday and revealed that he introduced Ventura to actor Michael B. Jordan during a breakup in her relationship with Combs. The testimony came as part of Combs' ongoing federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial.

On Thursday, May 29, Nash told jurors that Ventura discovered Combs had been romantically involved with another woman while she was filming Honey 3 in South Africa in 2015. Nash said Ventura was upset, asking, “Why does he keep humiliating me and trying to ruin my career?”

He added that he introduced Ventura to Michael B. Jordan during that time. “I did hook her up with Michael B. Jordan,” he said in court. “He fine, she fine. I mean, why not?” Nash added that the two began talking and dating, getting to know each other.

During cross-examination, Combs’ attorney, Xavier Donaldson, asked him how Ventura had received Combs’ approval to take the movie role in South Africa. Nash did not directly answer the question.

Deonte also testified the previous day, May 28, that he witnessed Combs assault Ventura, pressure her into participating in “freak offs” — drug-fueled group s*x encounters involving male prostitutes — and threaten to release s*x tapes to her family and their employers.

Meanwhile, one of Combs’ former assistants and an alleged victim, testifying under the pseudonym Mia, took the stand after the stylist. She revealed that she saw Combs assault Ventura at her apartment. “Me and Deonte immediately jumped in and tried to stop it,” Mia said. “We were both just trying to get him off of her.”

“At some point, he had Deonte in like a position where I was like scared he was going to kill him, and I jumped on his back,” she said. Nash testified about this incident yesterday, as well.

Mia also revealed that Combs attacked her on multiple occasions and threw things at her when he got mad about something. She also revealed that the disgraced music mogul s*xually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

These alleged acts are central to the federal charges against Combs. The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

The trial continues as more witnesses are expected to testify in the high-profile case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.