PICS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan enjoy Italy vacation with kids Uyir and Ulag

Nayanthara is one of the busiest actresses these days, all thanks to her exciting lineup of films ahead. The diva took some time out for her family to enjoy a vacation in Italy. She has now posted pictures from her holidays with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their kids.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy an Italian vacation

On her Instagram account, the Jawan actress dropped a bunch of photos from her Italian vacation. She was seen posing with her husband, Vignesh, on the streets, while other pictures showcased the duo enjoying live music or just simply strolling around.

That’s not all, as the couple was even joined by their little ones, Uyir and Ulag, as they explored the city, holding their parents’ hands.

Meanwhile, the actress and her producer husband were seen doing their parenting duties as the four of them clicked pictures at multiple touristy places in Italy.

Nayanthara kickstarted shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Mega157

It was on May 17 when Nayanthara was announced as the leading lady for Chiranjeevi’s next film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The diva, who had already shared the screen space with the senior actor previously, marked her return to Telugu cinema after 3 years.

Sharing a post on X, the director penned, “Welcoming the ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara garu, to our #Mega157 journey as she brings her brilliance and elegance alongside our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu once again.”

Nayanthara’s work front ahead

Nayanthara has quite a list of films ahead, apart from Mega157 with Chiranjeevi. One of them includes the most anticipated movie, Toxic, spearheaded by Yash.

Other than these, the lady superstar has an untitled film, MMMN, with actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. Additional projects include Rakkayie, Hi, Dear Students, and Mannangatti Since 1960.

She was last seen in the film Test, co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth.

