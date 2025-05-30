BLACKPINK's Rosé says Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo are returning to each other with 'good energy' for DEADLINE World Tour

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is living a moment that many artists dream of balancing a powerful solo career while reuniting with her group at the peak of their global influence. In a recent interview with Dazed, she opened up about what it means to return to BLACKPINK after time spent pursuing individual growth.

“Each of us has gone out and been inspired and learned so much about ourselves,” BLACKPINK's Rosé shared. “And now we’re coming back to each other with good energy.”

That quote captures more than just a reunion, it’s a statement of transformation. Over the past year, all four members of BLACKPINK — Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa- have explored personal projects, creative ventures, and new musical directions. From solo music releases and fashion brand partnerships to high-profile collaborations with global artists, each member has expanded their identity beyond the group.

But now, the focus returns to BLACKPINK — not as they were, but as they are today: more experienced, more confident, and more connected than ever.

BLACKPINK'S Reunion - DEADLINE WORLD TOUR 2025

BLACKPINK is set to make history once again with their Deadline World Tour, the group’s fourth concert tour and third to span the globe. This time, they’re going bigger than ever, embarking on their first all-stadium tour, delivering massive-scale performances in some of the world’s most iconic venues.

The Deadline world tour will launch on July 5, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea, and run through 31 shows before coming to a close on January 25, 2026, in Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium.

BLACKPINK's ‘Deadline’ Sparks Buzz Across the Fandom

The announcement of BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour, titled Deadline, has stirred intense speculation among the fandom. Unlike their previous tours — In Your Area (2018), which marked their global breakout, and Born Pink (2022), which highlighted their artistic maturity — Deadline feels darker, edgier, and more ambiguous.

BLINKs have interpreted the name as a symbol of change, possibly signalling a shift in the group's musical direction or dynamic. The sudden and low-key nature of the announcement only added to the mystery, prompting theories and debates online. Whatever it means, Deadline has everyone watching closely for what’s next.

For BLACKPINK's Rosé, whose soulful voice and grounded personality have long made her a fan favourite, this moment holds special significance. It’s a return to her roots, but also a step forward — a chance to merge everything she’s learned on her own with the strength of BLACKPINK’s unity.

With “good energy” leading the way, the next chapter of BLACKPINK promises to be their most powerful yet.

