Pregnant YouTuber Wizard Liz Makes Explosive Cheating Claims Against Fiancé Landon Nickerson: All About Controversy

Popular self-help YouTuber Wizard Liz has publicly accused her fiancé, Landon Nickerson, of infidelity, just weeks after the couple announced their engagement. The news has shocked the internet because the couple seemed to be having a great time together, and Liz often praised him for being the ideal man.

In an emotional series of since-expired Instagram Stories posted on May 27, Liz also revealed she is four months pregnant with Nickerson’s child.

Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabrailova, told her millions of followers that Nickerson had used Snapchat to message another woman. “Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up,” she wrote.

She said she found out after the other woman contacted a friend and provided screenshots as evidence. Liz expressed deep hurt and disappointment, writing, “He says he's incredibly sorry, but honestly, I feel like I didn’t know him at all.”

Nickerson, a YouTuber and entrepreneur known for his gaming content and AR company ARKH, responded to the cheating claims in a now-deleted Instagram Story. He admitted to “bad behavior” and “seeking validation” by messaging someone else, but insisted he still loved Liz and their unborn child.

“I love her with my entire heart, and we have a baby on the way,” he said. “I made a mistake, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love her.”

Liz, who is widely followed for her empowering videos on confidence and healing, told netizens that she felt “absolutely heartbroken” and “shocked.” Despite the betrayal, she urged fans not to send hate to Nickerson. “I still love him, but I have to choose myself,” she added.

In another post, Liz claimed the woman Nickerson messaged was a longtime follower and fan. She also revealed plans to sell her $100,000 engagement ring and donate the proceeds to support single mothers.

Liz garnered fame online for her motivational videos on YouTube, Instagram, and her podcast The Wiz List. Nickerson, 22, transitioned from YouTube gaming to tech entrepreneurship. He founded a startup focused on augmented reality.

What appeared to be a picture-perfect social media love story has now turned into a public controversy. While Liz is focusing on healing and preparing for motherhood, Nickerson’s reputation has taken a hit.

