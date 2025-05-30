BLACKPINK's Lisa to be muse for new documentary over solo career: Know filming details, release plans and more

Global superstar Lisa is known for redefining K-pop boundaries as a member of BLACKPINK and as a rising soloist and actress. She is now set to headline a brand-new feature documentary currently in production. The project is backed by Sony Music Vision and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sue Kim. It promises to offer fans an unprecedented glimpse into Lisa’s world: from her journey as a global icon to her personal milestones beyond the spotlight.

Sony Music confirms documentary

On May 29, during an exclusive showcase event held in Hollywood, Sony Music Vision unveiled its upcoming lineup of music-driven film projects. Among the most highly anticipated announcements was the reveal of Lisa’s documentary, presented as a deeply personal and cinematic exploration of her life.

Director Sue Kim attended the event to speak about the production. She shared insights into the process and the emotional depth captured over a year of filming. The film’s official title and release date remain under wraps. However, Kim revealed that the documentary will go beyond the usual concert footage. It will explore Lisa’s roots, challenges, and evolution as an artist and woman in the global spotlight.

From Thailand to the world stage: A journey like no other

What sets this documentary apart is its intimate lens. According to Kim, Lisa embraced the project with sincerity from the very beginning. At their very first meeting, Lisa reportedly reached out to childhood friends from her pre-fame days in Thailand, wanting them to be involved in the film. This emotional connection, Kim says, became one of the driving forces behind the documentary’s narrative.

Preview footage was shown to insiders. It included electrifying clips from Lisa’s solo performances, candid family interactions, and quieter, reflective moments that show the person behind the superstar. Kim is best known for The Last of the Sea Women. She noted that while she has worked with lesser-known subjects before, Lisa’s story offered a new kind of challenge: capturing the heart of someone the world thinks they already know.

Lisa reflects on the journey

In a statement released following the announcement, Lisa expressed her excitement about the film. She voiced her gratitude for the opportunity to document her solo career, describing the past year as “incredible.” She highlighted how rewarding it has been to work with director Sue Kim throughout their travels. Lisa also hinted that this documentary is “just the beginning of many more exciting things to come.”

Director Sue Kim teases a raw and revealing portrait

Director Kim echoed the sentiment, noting how the project evolved into more than just a music documentary. She expressed that working with Lisa over the past year has been both a “true honor and a cinematic gift.”

She noted that the documentary captures a range of moments from Lisa’s life. That will likely surprise audiences and offer a fresh, behind-the-scenes perspective. Kim emphasized that the film reflects a meaningful chapter in Lisa’s personal and professional journey. She looks forward to sharing this powerful story with viewers.

Creative forces behind the scenes

The film is a collaborative production between Tremolo Productions, Salt Water Productions, and Lisa’s own company, LLOUD. The producer lineup includes Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers of Tremolo, along with Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett from Salt Water.

Executive producers include Alice Kang and Joojong Joe representing LLOUD. They work along with key figures from RCA Records: Peter Edge, John Fleckenstein, and Camille Yorrick. Sony Music Vision’s Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, and Abby Davis are also attached as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Sony Music Vision in partnership with RCA Records.

The timing of the documentary coincides with a pivotal period in Lisa’s career. Earlier this year, she made her acting debut in HBO’s series The White Lotus, marking her entry into scripted drama. Scenes from the show will reportedly be part of the documentary.

