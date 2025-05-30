Days of Our Lives May 29 Episode Recap: Did Jada Arrest Xander? Here’s What Happened

On the May 29 episode of Days of Our Lives, after Rachel told Kristen that she saw Johnny fighting with EJ with a gun in his hand the night EJ was shot, Kristen asked why she stayed silent all this time.

Rachel had no intention of getting Johnny into any problem, and EJ had kidnapped her grandma, so “he got what he deserved.”

Rachel then reveals that she did not see Johnny pull the trigger. She was scared and ran upstairs and went back to sleep. Kristen says that they should keep this information to themselves. Clutching her stomach, Rachel cries that she feels worse.

Belle and Jada talk about arresting Philip’s attacker

At this point, Belle, who is determined to put Philip’s attacker in jail, is waiting to get the CCTV footage for the Salem Inn. Apart from that, she spoke with an individual who witnessed Xander in the square at the time of the attack.

Jada wants a motive now, then Belle tells her that she knows one, but she will have to wait for Philip to wake up.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Kayla expresses being tired of Xander and EJ bullying everyone. She says something about having a plan, during which Xander shows up behind her.

He asks if Sarah was working. Maggie, Julie, and Kayla tell him that he will have to go through them to get to his wife. He stated that it was okay, as it would be a different tune when he purchased the hospital. Then EJ chimes in and states it's ‘if,’ not ‘when.’

Then Kayla reveals her plan about having the board vote anonymously, so neither of them will be able to bully anyone.

Kristen fills in Brady about what Rachel told her

At the hospital, Kristen tells Brady about what Rachel told her. Brady wants to talk to the police, but she reminds him that CPS is still around them. She makes him promise not to spill it to anyone before he goes off to the board meeting.

Later, once the votes were in, the ladies told Brady that they just needed him. Xander walks by and says that EJ bullied Brady to vote for him. Kayla states that the votes were anonymous.

She then pulls Brady aside and reveals that it was a tie and the future of the hospital was in his hands. But before any decision comes across, Jada arrives and arrests Xander in front of other people, including EJ.

