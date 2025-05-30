POLL: Tourist Family or Maaman: Which Tamil family entertainer did you like the most? Vote

Two Tamil family entertainers performed extremely well at the box office in May and were lauded immensely. Yes, we’re talking about the movies Tourist Family and Maaman, which received critical appreciation upon theatrical release.

Both movies dealt with intense family dynamics and were noted for their touching screenplay, which brought something new to the table.

Sasikumar, Simran Bagga’s Tourist Family

Tourist Family hit the big screens on May 1, 2025, and opened to a great response. The film starred M Sasikumar, Simran Bagga, Abishan Jeevinth, Bagavathi Perumal and more in crucial roles.

The film has been written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth and draws its narrative around the dire economic crisis faced by a Tamil family in Sri Lanka. The movie ended its theatrical run at a thumping Rs. 45 crore mark worldwide.

After a successful stint in theaters, Tourist Family will be making its way on OTT. The streaming giant Jio Hotstar announced that the family entertainer will be released on their platform from June 2 onwards.

Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Maaman

On the other hand, we have the film Maaman, another heartfelt Tamil family drama. The theme of the movie essentially surrounds the unique bond between an uncle and nephew and how the two mean the world to one another.

It was released theatrically on May 16 and is written and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj. The film opened to mixed responses from the audience upon theatrical launch, including critical appreciation for the kind of storytelling it has taken up.

Besides Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film also stars Rajkiran, Jayaprakash, Swasika, Viji Chandrasekhar and more. Maaman was released on Zee5 for its OTT release.

Well, it's now time for you to vote and let us know which one of these Tamil family films you liked watching the most.

