General Hospital May 29 Episode Recap: Dante Confronts Lulu for Spilling Out the Truth

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for a high intensity of drama. The episode showcase a major confrontation between Dante and Lulu. The latter has known about Brook Lynn giving up her child for adoption, and she also knew about Gio being Dante and Lynn’s son.

Advertisement

However, her spilling out the truth to Lois at the Nurses Ball was a bad move. Gio overhears her conversation and learns about his past in the worst way possible. Dante knows it too, and the duo have a showdown over the news that everyone knew at Port Charles except for him.

All this time Dante has given multiple chances to Brook Lynn, this time it seems that he has had enough. Dante is not in the mood to spare Lulu either. Amid blurting out the truth, Lulu is devastated. She knows that her relationship with Dante can never be the same again.

Meanwhile, Ned feels betrayed. Brook Lynn thought only her mother knew about the secret that she buried 20 years ago. However, with the truth being out, her father is also aware of the life-changing event that his daughter went through, and he is upset over not knowing any of it.

Advertisement

The father-daughter duo have a heart-to-heart conversation, despite Ned being disappointed.

Meanwhile. Michael’s return to Port Charles has caused chaos for Willow. While the exes will turn against each other in the future, for now, Michael wants to know everything that has been going on since he has been away.

On the other hand, Kai and Trina take their relationship to the next step. Having made love in the previous episodes, the couple are sure to take it forward from here on.

ALSO READ: General Hospital, May 28 Episode Recap: Giovanni Asks Brook Lynn’s Excuse for Giving Him Up for Adoption