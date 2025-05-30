‘The Royal Ignore’: Days after season 2 announcement, Maharani of Baroda challenges misrepresentation in Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s show

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, hit Netflix on May 9, 2025. The show received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. Recently, the makers also announced the second season of The Royals and fans even had mixed reactions to it as well. Now, the Maharani of Baroda took to social media to challenge the misinterpretation of the show.

Taking to Instagram, Radhikaraje Gaekwad (Maharani of Baroda) opened up about the misinterpretation of royal families in shows like The Royals and wrote, “The Royal Ignore. One would imagine the royals of India, a community abundantly chronicled, photographed, biographed, and today well positioned in a range of arenas from politics, and hospitality, to magazine covers, would have a better chance of surviving an on-screen portrayal such as the one in The Royals.”

She mentioned how, after 1947, India's monarchy, comprising 565 princely states, peacefully relinquished power for the formation of a democratic nation. Although many royals led with wisdom and benevolence, their legacy is often reduced to outdated stereotypes.

Radhikaraje further talked about losing the official privileges; yet, the royal families in the country put their best foot forward and influence people both culturally and socially. She highlighted their contribution to several fields like governance, hospitality, education, and conservation.

The Maharani of Baroda also mentioned how the women of the royal families are taking up leadership roles, playing a key role in protecting their traditions, festivals, arts, and historical sites. Though they have no formal authority now, they continue to be an inspirational and respected figure in the community.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad concluded her note by talking about the younger generation and how even they are contributing to promoting their legacy after coming back to the country post their education.

Sharing the long note, she captioned it, “What watching The Royals elicited in me…”

Meanwhile, Netflix India recently took to Instagram and announced the second season of The Royals. They dropped a photo of the throne and tagged Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, hinting at their return to the new season. Sharing the poster, the wrote, “Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

For the unversed, The Royals was created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. Apart from Ishaan and Bhumi, it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and more.

