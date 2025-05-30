GOOD BOY star Park Bo Gum reveals his ideal type, find out if you fit surprise description

The personal lives of celebrities, particularly their dating experiences, are among the most sought-after topics by fans. In a recent interview, Park Bo Gum candidly shared his preferences regarding the ideal type of woman. He revealed what traits he would love for his partner to have, as reported by K-media outlet News1 on May 30. The actor's statement depicted his warm and sweet side as he valued inward goodness over physical appearance.

Park Bo Gum's ideal type

Actor Park Bo Gum is known as one of the gentlemen of the Korean entertainment industry and that side of him flashed once again during his appearance in the May 29th episode of YouTube channel Naraesik, along with GOOD BOY co-star Lee Sang Yi and Heo Sung Tae. The cast members engaged in light-hearted talks with the hosts, and in one segment the conversation turned towards their romantic preferences.

During then, Park Bo Gum said to host Park Na Rae, "I hope you meet a good person. Someone who really loves you, Na Rae sunbae (senior)." He made everyone smile with his heartfelt words. Regarding his own ideal type, he mentioned that he would like his partner to be friend-like, someone who would be kind, loving and proficient. He said, "I want to meet someone who is like a friend." He further added, "Someone who is really good at what they do, loves their family, and has a lot of love in their heart."

Check out the full episode here:

Park Bo Gum's revelation showcased his romantic and sentimental side, highlighting his appreciation for meaningful relationships and values like kindness, family, and personal growth. It implied that he looked for someone who would be able to balance work and life well. His words received positive reactions from the people present there, which was only fitting. Finally, the one who is the ideal type of a lot of women revealed what his preference was like, and fans couldn't be any happier.

He is currently all set for the release of his new youth action drama GOOD BOY, also starring Kim So Hyun. It will drop on May 31 on Prime Video.

