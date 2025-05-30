Red Velvet’s Yeri in talks for Inside Men K-drama remake with Song Kang Ho and Koo Kyo Hwan; know cast and plot details

Red Velvet’s Yeri (real name Kim Yerim) is continuing to build her acting portfolio with new projects. The idol-turned-actress is reportedly being considered for a major role in the drama adaptation of Inside Men. This is a remake of the acclaimed 2015 film of the same name.

Yeri considers role in Inside Men remake

On May 29, media outlets reported that Kim Yerim has received an offer to join the cast of the drama Inside Men. Her agency, Blitzway Entertainment, confirmed the news by stating that she is “positively reviewing the offer.” If confirmed, this project would mark her first major casting move since signing with Blitzway earlier this month following her departure from SM Entertainment.

Inside Men was originally released in 2015. It is known for its gritty portrayal of political corruption. The movie featured intense power plays between politicians, media figures, and enforcers from the criminal world. The drama remake aims to bring that same intensity to television screens.

Award-winning actor Song Kang Ho has already been confirmed to play Lee Kang Hee, a veteran journalist and kingmaker. The role was originally portrayed by Baek Yoon Shik in the film. Koo Kyo Hwan is reportedly in discussions to take on the role of Ahn Sang Goo, a former gangster entangled in the webs of political conspiracy.

A strong ensemble cast is also being assembled, with names like Lee Moo Saeng, Soo Ae, Kim Ji Yeon, Lee Sung Min, and Shin Seung Ho said to be in talks or confirmed for key roles. Production is expected to begin later this year.

BITCH X RICH Season 2 confirms July release

In addition to potential new projects, Yeri will also return to the small screen with the second season of BITCH X RICH. The drama, which garnered attention for its edgy high school revenge plot, has confirmed its Season 2 broadcast for the first week of July.

Her role in the first season was met with positive responses. Fans are eager to see how the story will evolve in the upcoming season.

A new chapter under a new label

Earlier this year, Yeri ended her long-standing relationship with SM Entertainment. It is the agency where she debuted with Red Velvet in 2014. In early May, she took a big step toward her acting career by signing an exclusive contract with Blitzway Entertainment. The move signaled her desire to transition more fully into acting.

With BITCH X RICH Season 2 already on the way and the high-profile Inside Men remake in the works, Yeri’s shift into the acting world is rapidly taking shape. Fans and industry watchers alike are anticipating her next move as she broadens her career beyond the idol spotlight.

