The Young and the Restless May 29 Episode Recap: Daniel Learns of Phyllis' Meeting With Dumas in DC, Here's How He React

In the May 29 episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle, Claire, and Harrison discuss what to gift Nikki for her birthday. Harrison is not on board with most ideas until the perfect gift is suggested: a family book. Harrison agrees with the idea.

During this, Claire subtly mentions that it’s an important moment for Kyle to prove himself to Victor. She hopes her grandpa realizes that people can change.

Ashley and Jack have a meaningful talk

When Ashley arrives at the Abbott mansion, she praises Diane’s work on the house. She then opens up to Jack about her healing journey following the events in Paris, mentioning how she lost confidence in the staff when they failed to distinguish Martin from Alan.

Jack assures her that he will take care of Traci while she focuses on healing. They share a heartfelt moment, with Ashley expressing that they’ll both be okay. Their conversation then turns to their late father, John, and Ashley asks for the strength to be as resilient as everyone believes she is.

Phyllis reveals she will meet Dumas

Phyllis reveals her new strategy to Daniel, explaining that she plans to go to D.C. with Amanda for a meeting with Dumas and intends to run for Chancellor herself.

Daniel isn’t fully on board, feeling that Phyllis seems unhinged and expressing more concern about Summer due to the Newman ties.

Phyllis tries to involve him in her plan, leading to a heated exchange. Daniel makes it clear he needs time to grieve his spouse. Phyllis understands he’s not rejecting her but trying to heal and move forward. Despite this, she remains determined to attend the meeting with Dumas.

