SEVENTEEN’s Woozi calls military hiatus ‘no big deal,’ promises team 'will get back together' on return

SEVENTEEN has been dominating the K-pop scene lately, from their critically acclaimed 5th full album HAPPY BURSTDAY to smashing it on the charts with their hit track THUNDER. Even celebrating their 10th anniversary with unforgettable performances by the Han River. Their momentum is undeniable, earning them top spots on touring revenue lists, surpassing even ATEEZ and BTS’ J-Hope in recent figures. Truly, 2025 is shaping up to be a peak year for this powerhouse 13-member group.

But with great success comes inevitable change. South Korea’s mandatory military service means many K-pop idols, including SEVENTEEN members, must take a break from the spotlight. Right now, nine of the thirteen members are serving, with the rest, including vocalists Hoshi and Woozi, preparing to enlist soon. This naturally raises questions: What does this mean for the group’s future?

How will SEVENTEEN stay relevant when they’re split up by military duty?

The answer lies in a smart, intentional strategy — one that is followed by BTS. SEVENTEEN is emphasizing individuality by featuring solo songs from each member alongside group tracks ahead of military service. This approach isn’t random; it’s a calculated move to showcase each member’s unique personality and talents while they’re apart.

In a recent Billboard interview, Hoshi shared, “We would like to show more of our individualities, each of the members’ personalities and capabilities, so that when the time comes and we get back together again as a group, we’ll be able to showcase ourselves as a better SEVENTEEN.”

This mindset reflects a deep confidence in their bond and the belief that separation is just a phase, not an end. Woozi echoed this sentiment, saying, “We understand that fans are very sad that some of us are going to be away, but among ourselves, we don’t consider this to be a really huge deal because we know that we are going to stay together.”

For SEVENTEEN, military service isn’t a setback—it’s a natural transition, a chapter in their growth both individually and as a group. The members view it as an opportunity to develop personally and musically so that when they reunite, they’ll be stronger and more complete than ever before.

Where does SEVENTEEN stand now?

Currently, the group is riding a massive wave of success. They’ve been dubbed a “super band” and hold the No. 3 spot on the midyear Boxscore charts for 2025, grossing an astounding USD 120.9 million and selling over 842,000 tickets on tour. Their influence is undeniable, and even with the staggered enlistment schedule, their legacy and momentum remain intact.

In summary, while military enlistment marks a period of physical separation, SEVENTEEN is turning this challenge into a chance to shine individually and return as a more dynamic, evolved group. CARATs might feel the absence, but the members’ spirits remain united and focused on their long-term journey.

