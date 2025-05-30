The Bold and the Beautiful May 29 Episode Recap: Luna and Electra Have a Showdown

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Electra storming at Luna, after she sends a flirty text to Will. Electra warns Luna to stay away from Will, as he will never be interested in her. Luna doesn’t back down either and tells the latter that her threats doesn’t work on her. In the midst of threatening and calling each other out, Luna is hit with a realization as to if Will does not want to be with her, why is she so desperate for him.

As the women fight for Will, Sheila appears. Luna’s grandmother tells her that she should leave Will behind. She explains that Luna needs to focus on herself and take a step back before she regrets anything at all. Electra asks Luna to listen to her grandmother, and walks out. Luna tells Sheila that she did not have to interfere.

Meanwhile, at the design office, Katie tells Will something work related, and realizes that he is not paying attention. Upon asking, Will reveals that he has been thinking about Luna. He recaps everything in front of Katie, and claims that he is worried for Electra. Knowing how low Luna can stoop, Katie asks Will to keep an eye on Luna and Electra.

On the other hand, Brooke and Ridge are together, where she tries to convince Ridge to throw a party for Hope and Carter. The latter notices Brooke’s excitement, but he wants to move with caution. Ridge reminds Brooke that last time Hope and Carter were together, they ended up like Bonnie and Clyde.

While talking about Hope and Carter, Brooke takes Ridge’s hand and tells him that they belong together too.

At the cliff house, Hope meets Liam and tells her the big news. As Hope reveals that she is engaged to Carter, Liam is reminded of how he set her up with the latter. He is happy for Hope.

The duo share an emotional moment, as Hope tells him that they created Beth together, and she will always be grateful for everything he has done for her. Liam too says that he thinks of Hope, Beth, Steffy, and wants all of them to lead a happy life.

Hope gets teary eyed and says to Liam that he won’t be there to witness the good things. Liam tells her that he is always going to be there, just remeber how much he loves her. Hope cries and the duo hug.

