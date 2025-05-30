Airport look: Shilpa Shetty styles her white hoodie with limited edition bag and cool sunglasses

The fitness diva Shilpa Shetty, known for her fashion statements, was traveling with her sister last night (29th May) and once again proved that you don’t need to overdo it to look mind-blowing. She looked cozy and stylish in black pants and a white hoodie, serving the travel fashion inspo we didn’t know we needed. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white hoodie with an oversized silhouette, effortlessly covering her upper body. Underneath, she wore a simple black t-shirt that slightly peeked out from the neckline of the hoodie. While most of us might think this is basic, the actress didn’t let it look simple—she styled it to perfection, and here’s how she did it.

The Dhadkan actress nailed her airport look by pairing her top with tight-fitting black pants that flared out at the edges and featured a cut, giving them a trendy touch. Her choice of bottoms was both extra-chic and comfortable—exactly how a perfect travel outfit should be.

When it comes to accessories, Shilpa set the perfect example of keeping them cool. The black cap added a no-nonsense vibe, while the shoulder bag brought practicality to her look. Adding a touch of ’90s nostalgia, she shaded her eyes with modern yet retro-style sunglasses. Her blonde hair was left open, completing the effortless vibe.

Spreading smiles at the airport, the actress looked breathtaking, opting for minimal makeup to add a flawless glow. A hint of blush on her cheekbones gave a rosy touch, while nude-shade lipstick completed the perfectly put-together appearance. Her makeup was on point for anyone wanting to flaunt natural beauty radiantly. Prioritizing comfort, she completed her look with white shoes.

Shilpa Shetty’s airport look is the perfect example that you don’t need to go overboard with accessories and makeup to make a statement. You can do the same with basics—just don’t forget to carry your smile and confidence with you.

