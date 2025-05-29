The Thursday Murder Club Trailer: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie Join Forces To Solve Murder Case

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for The Thursday Murder Club, the highly anticipated adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling debut novel. Directed by Chris Columbus (known for Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films), the murder mystery is set to premiere on August 28 on the streaming platform.

The film stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as four retirees — Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim, and Joyce — who spend their leisure time solving unsolved murders from the comfort of their retirement village. But things take a serious turn when a real murder occurs right on their doorstep.

The teaser opens with Elizabeth talking about a 1973 cold case with the group, setting the tone for their quirky but clever investigations. “Oh my god! Isn’t this room usually for jigsaws?” Joyce asks when she finds the group discussing the case. “Not on a Thursday,” Elizabeth replied, marking the start of Joyce’s induction into the unusual club.

Joyce, initially hesitant, soon becomes a willing participant. “There’s been a murder, an actual murder!” she tells the group. “Now we’ve got a real case to solve. Isn’t it wonderful? Obviously, R.I.P. and all that…”

The screenplay is written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. The film is produced by Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, with Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus as producers. Executive producers of the whodunnit project include Osman himself, Jo Burn, Eleanor Columbus, Holly Bario, and Jeb Brody.

The ensemble cast also features Naomi Ackie, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Richard E. Grant.

Production on the film took place between June and September 2024. The film is based on the first of Osman’s four-book series, which also includes The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die.

