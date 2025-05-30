BTS’ J-Hope flaunts real six-pack in Killin’ It Girl, fulfilling post-military promise, throwback to his FAKE abs debut

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope got fans into a frenzy with the release of sizzling concept photos for his Killin' It Girl MV on May 29. In these photos, the artist revealed his toned 6-pack abs for the very first time. The striking visuals not only left fans stunned but also brought back memories of a past promise of J-Hope regarding revealing his abs when he turned 30, making the current reveal all the more special.

J-Hope's jaw-dropping black and white shirtless photos for Killin' It Girl promotion left fans gasping for air. This bold move is part of J-Hope's 'chapter 2' era, where he's experimenting with a new, edgier image. Earlier the BTS member teased his new music's concept, saying that it will feature a more sexy and matured side of his, and now we know what he meant by that.

J-Hope's past comment revisited

A hilarious 2016 moment popped in the minds of BTS ARMYs as they gazed at J-Hope's new photos showcasing his toned physique. During a full-group live broadcast back then, J-Hope had playfully revealed a t-shirt with cartoonish abs drawn on it, promising to turn those fake abs into real ones under certain conditions. These conditions included BTS reaching 10 million followers on V Live and releasing their 5th studio album.

J-Hope said, "I will develop a great six pack" and the BTS members jokingly chimed in about when this feat might happen. Some mentioned if it would be during their 10th anniversary album or when they would turn 30 or after they finish their military training. Now, at 32 years old, J-Hope seems to have fulfilled his promise, leaving fans thrilled and praising him for being true to his word.

Fans are affectionately dubbing him the "Man who keeps his promises" and "A man of his words", clearly impressed by his dedication and follow-through. He did it as part of his concept photoshoot for his upcoming 3rd single, Killin' It Girl.

Killin' It Girl release date

Killin' It Girl, featuring American rapper GloRilla, is set to drop on June 13, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release. He will also debut the song's live performance on his Goyang encore stage, on the same day.

