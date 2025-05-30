Karate Kid Legends Review: Ben Wang, under the guidance of Jackie Chan, delivers a nostalgia-filled kick with familiar punches

Plot

Li Fong (Ben Wang), a kung fu prodigy, moves from Beijing to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) after a family tragedy. Struggling to fit in, Li befriends Mia (Sadie Stanley), the daughter of a pizzeria owner Victor (Joshua Jackson), who’s tangled in debt. When Li’s skills catch attention, he’s pulled into a rivalry with Connor (Aramis Knight), a local karate champ and Mia’s jealous ex. To help Victor and face his own fears, Li enters the Five Boroughs karate tournament, training under Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Will Li Fong overcome his fears, win against Connor and ensure Victor comes out of debt? Watch Karate Kid: Legends to find out.

What Works for Karate Kid: Legends

The karate and kung fu sequences in the film are a visual treat.. Each fight, especially Li’s dragon kick, is aesthetic and thrilling to watch. The action choreography is impeccable. The humor delivers the cute, fuzzy vibe reminiscent of early 2000s family films. The goofy training montages and lighthearted banter shall make you smile. The cinematography captures New York’s vibrant streets and rooftop showdowns with flair. The background score adds a fun, upbeat pulse that keeps the mood lively. Jackie Chan’s presence as Mr. Han is pure gold. His charm and warmth shine, even if he’s not on screen enough. At a crisp 94 minutes, the film doesn’t overstay its welcome.

What Doesn’t Work for Karate Kid Legends

The story is where Legends stumbles. It is ultra-generic, hitting every predictable beat of the Karate Kid formula. Boy moves to a new city, gets bullied, falls for a girl, and fights in a tournament? We’ve seen it before, and there’s no intrigue to keep you guessing. The plot could’ve been more layered, diving deeper into Li’s grief or the cultural clash of his move. Instead, it plays it safe, recycling clichés without adding fresh twists. Also, the villain, Connor, lacks depth, coming off as a one-dimensional bad guy with no real arc. Lastly, while Jackie Chan is a delight, his limited screen time feels like a missed opportunity.

Watch the Karate Kid: Legends Trailer

Performances in Karate Kid: Legends

Ben Wang stands out as Li Fong. He is lovable and you can do nothing but root for him. Jackie Chan is effortlessly charismatic as Mr. Han, though his reduced role leaves you wanting more. Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso is terrific. His scenes with Jackie Chan spark nostalgic joy. Joshua Jackson adds warmth and humor as Victor. Sadie Stanley as Mia is sweet and relatable, though her role fades in the second half. Aramis Knight does well as Connor, but the script gives him little to work with. Ming-Na Wen as Li's mother is good but again, her character feels too bland to care.

Final Verdict of Karate Kid: Legends

Karate Kid: Legends is a fun, nostalgic ride that delivers dazzling karate moves and early 2000s-style humor. Ben Wang shines as the new kid, and Jackie Chan’s presence is a treat, even if he’s underutilized. The overly familiar story, lack of depth and flat villain arc hold it back, though. Regardless, it is a solid, feel-good entry in the franchise, although it doesn’t break new ground.

You can watch Karate Kid: Legends at a theatre near you.

