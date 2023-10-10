‘I'm gonna propose to her real fast’: When John Krasinski spoke about falling in love and getting married to Emily Blunt

John Krasinski is Hollywood’s finest, with many roles to play. He is an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. He is one of the most loved actors out there. Krasinski climbed the ladder of fame after his role in The Office in 2005. But besides being multi-talented and excelling in every field, he is also a devoted husband and father. John Krasinski married the phenomenal actress Emily Blunt in 2011, and in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres held in 2010, Krasinski opened up about falling in love and getting married to his wife Emily Blunt.

John Krasinski opened up about getting married to Emily Blunt

In 2011, John Krasinski appeared on The Ellen Show, where he gave insights into getting married to actress Emily Blunt. Ellen DeGeneres congratulated him on his wedding, saying, “Congratulations on getting married; you recently got married.”

To which Krasinski replied, “It is amazing when you do it successfully. You feel really good about yourself because I was definitely doing that thing where I was like, I'm going to propose to her real fast before she wakes up and was like, ‘What am I doing? I could have anybody know what's going on’ like’ don't just put this on, gosh, but we had the best, we had the best times."

DeGeneres then asked him if he knew Emily Blunt was the one for him. To which Krasinski said, “It is one of those things, so yes." Ellen then asked him if Emily Blunt knew right away as well. To which he replied, "She says she does, so I'm going to take that as a yes."

John Krasinski then spoke about falling in love with Emily Blunt

In the same interview with Ellen DeGeneres, John Krasinski spoke about falling in love with Emily Blunt. The actor said, “It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship, and I was thinking I'd take my time in LA and everything, and I met her, and I was so nervous, and I was like, Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her."

He then continued, “As I shook her hand, I went, ‘I like you,’ so if anybody's looking for how to pick up a girl, that's the way you do it."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for over a decade now. The two got married in 2010 and share two kids together, Hazel and Violet.

