Diddy Trial Day 13: Victim 4 Mia Claims Rapper Threatened to Kill Her, Recalls Suffering 'Night Terrors'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

On the 13th day of Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, his former assistant, testifying under the pseudonym Mia, spoke about years of alleged threats, abuse, and fear.

Prosecutor Madison Smyser began by questioning Mia about her trip to South Africa with singer Cassie Ventura in October 2015. Mia said that during the journey, Cassie discovered that Diddy was allegedly cheating on her.

The jury was shown WhatsApp messages from that time between Mia and Diddy's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. In the messages, Mia told Khorram that Diddy was slurring his words and had threatened to take her job and kill her.

When asked how the threats made her feel, Mia said she was "desperate to make it right, terrified and sad." She also revealed she was suffering from anxiety and "night terrors" because of her time working for Diddy.

Another WhatsApp exchange between Diddy and Mia from October 31, 2015, was shown in court. In it, Diddy appeared to pressure Mia, writing, "If you don't call me now f*ck it all… Let's go to war."*

Mia explained that Diddy was upset about a TV comedy show she wrote, which had been bought by ABC but never aired. She believed he was threatening to expose past s*xual assaults but twist the story to blame her.

Mia told the jury that not following Diddy's orders could mean losing her job or facing emotional or physical abuse. "I was scared of him," she said.

She also described an earlier incident from 2010 on a yacht in St. Barts. Diddy allegedly asked her to count money in a safe, and when she did, he became angry and chased her out of the room. "I just wanted to leave the country," Mia recalled.

Mia also testified about being suspended in 2011 for buying the wrong workout gear and said she was denied pay during the suspension. She continued working for Combs until 2017, explaining, "I tried to run away before and it didn't work."

She added that Diddy had the power to ruin her career if she left. She said, "He would have destroyed my reputation."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.