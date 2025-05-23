Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Attempt to Kill Jamie Foxx? Django Star Speaks Out Amid Rapper’s Ongoing S*x Trafficking Trial

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment, rape, and human trafficking.

Jamie Foxx has reacted to the rumors about Sean Diddy Combs trying to kill him. The actor-comedian, who has been on his path to recovery after suffering a stroke and brain bleed.

Foxx revealed that after the surgery, when he snuck into his phone to know the happenings around the world, he came across the bizarre conspiracy theory, which stated that P. Diddy tried to kill him.

Clearing the air on the reports, Foxx shared, “No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.” Moreover, the sources close to the rapper mentioned to the media portal in October 2024 that there was “no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital.”

The comedian, in his Netflix special, What Happened Was…, also took a swipe at the rapper. He went on to state, “The internet was trying to kill me, saying Puffy was trying to kill me. Hell no, I left those parties early. Something didn't look right.”

He further said on the show, “The internet was trying to kill me. The internet was saying that Puffy was trying to kill me. I know what you're thinking… Did he?!”

The Django star continued to state, “Hell, no. I left those parties early. I was out by 9, n*****, something don't look right, n*****. It looks slippery in here!”

Meanwhile, the rapper is currently facing federal trials on the charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trials began earlier this month after the confirmation of the jury members. By far, Diddy Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has taken the stand and testified against her former partner of ten years.

Kid Cudi also stated that Combs broke into his house and even set his car on fire.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

