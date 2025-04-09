Why Is Britney Spears Calling Her Friends 'Jealous' After Breakup With Paul Soliz? Find HERE

Britney Spears had another emotional moment online, posting a long message on Instagram after being criticized for her appearance by so-called friends and followers. The pop star recently broke up again with Paul Soliz, a 37-year-old ex-felon she dated on and off since 2023. According to TMZ, the couple split around Valentine’s Day this year, and sources say this breakup is likely permanent. Soliz has reportedly moved out of Britney’s home.

In her new Instagram post, Britney slammed “fake” friends who she claims were once close but are now jealous of her. She wrote that people made fun of her hair and appearance and added, “I thought my hair was beautiful.” She also said she has a cold, which affected her voice, and explained why she was speaking with a slight British accent in a recent video.

A few days ago, Britney sparked concern after sharing a video where she showed chipped nails and talked in a childlike voice, which led to a wave of online criticism. Some fans even speculated about her mental health.

Despite the backlash, Britney defended herself. “I feel sorry for you guys,” she wrote in response to harsh comments about her looks. “They will do anything to keep me from living my life.” She also mentioned she hasn’t been able to travel to Mexico in months due to being “held back” and said flying is important for her well-being.

Over the weekend, Britney said she had a serious cold but is now feeling better. She ended her post by saying, “Hopefully we can all be kind to one another.” Britney’s breakup with Soliz follows a series of rocky moments, including an incident last year where she was seen barefoot outside the Chateau Marmont after a fight with him. Friends have expressed concern over Soliz’s intentions, calling him a bad influence. This breakup comes after Britney’s divorce from Sam Asghari, which was finalized in May 2024.

