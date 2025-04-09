Britney Spears is Single Again: Singer Splits from Boyfriend Paul Soliz Second Time and Here's WHY

Britney Spears has ended her relationship with Paul Richard Soliz once again.

According to TMZ, the pop star called it quits with her on-and-off boyfriend in February 2025, around Valentine’s Day. The two had reconciled briefly earlier this year after a previous breakup in July 2024.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ, “People around them feel it’s over for good,” although they admitted that with Britney and Paul, “you never know.”

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz first met in 2023 when he worked at her home as a housekeeper and maintenance worker. What started as a short fling eventually turned into a more serious relationship, with Paul even living at Britney’s Los Angeles home.

During their time together, Britney reportedly spent time with Paul’s children at an indoor playground, showing how close they had become. However, their bond was often described as turbulent by those close to the situation.

One of the most public incidents in their relationship occurred in May 2024 at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that the couple got into an argument in their hotel room that turned physical, resulting in Britney injuring her ankle.

Witnesses at the hotel described Britney as “screaming and out of control” in the hallway, leading some to believe she was having a breakdown. Emergency services were called, but Britney’s security eventually took her back home.

This isn’t the first time Britney called things off with Paul. Back in July 2024, she publicly stated she was single. The breakup followed a moment where she questioned Paul’s behavior during a paparazzi interaction that had taken place months earlier.

In recent weeks, Paul has removed all of his belongings from Britney’s home, indicating the split may be final. There’s no confirmed reason for the latest breakup, but sources believe the relationship has now run its course.

Last month, Britney shared one of her signature dancing videos on Instagram, notably set to a song by one of her famous exes, which some fans interpreted as a sign of her moving on.

