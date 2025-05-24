Kim Sae Ron’s debt worth millions of KRW uncovered 5 months before her passing; actress had named those who ‘saved’ her

Kim Sae Ron accumulated millions of won in debt from industry acquaintances

Actress Kim Sae Ron's 2022 drunk driving case led to financial turmoil, reportedly plunging her into debt. Desperate, she reached out to acquaintances for help. Recent updates reveal that she made an appreciation post for the people who assisted her during the tough phase, with reports suggesting they helped clear millions in debt, as reported by K-media outlet SBS FunE.

Kim Sae Ron passed away untimely in February 2025, when she was just 24 years old. Many reports suggested that her extreme choice was based on her heavy debt, which she accumulated from her DUI incident. The incident involved hitting an electric transformer in a Seoul area, causing a blackout, and resulting in significant compensation demands. Unable to bear the amount alone, she reportedly borrowed millions from a few of her acquaintances, according to SBS FunE.

The article revealed that two members of a well-known idol group, whom Kim Sae Ron had previously mentioned, along with a third singer, each provided financial assistance of approximately 100 million KRW (around 72,300 USD) to her. Additionally, it was stated that two actors, referred to as actor A and singer-turned-actor B, lent unspecified amounts to the Bloodhounds actress after she shared her financial struggles with them. The report also included a statement from singer C, regarding lending her 12 million KRW in late 2023.

C also shared details of another transaction– "a little under 8 million KRW (about 5,790 USD) around May 2024, which was sent to her family’s account." Additionally Kim Sae Ron also reportedly borrowed 50 million KRW from a business associate for a rental deposit. She allegedly owed around 60 million KRW to Run Entertainment, her former agency, for medical expenses incurred during her time with them. However, this debt was reportedly settled after her contract with the agency ended in early 2024.

Through an Instagram story update in her private account, 5 months before her passing, Kim Sae Ron named the people who "saved" her through their support in her tough time. She also asked the story viewers to screenshot the post and share it if she was ever found dead.

