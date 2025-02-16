Kim Sae Ron death: Learn about her drunk driving incident that led to acting career break and leaving projects

Warning: Mention of death

In May 2022, actress Kim Sae Ron found herself embroiled in a major controversy after she was caught driving under the influence and causing a car accident. At the time, Kim was in the midst of filming the Netflix drama Bloodhounds.

The incident began when multiple reports were made to the police about a car swerving erratically on the road. Authorities located the vehicle in the Hakdong neighborhood of Gangnam, where Kim Sae Ron had crashed into a structure and attempted to flee the scene. Police attempted to conduct a breathalyzer test on her, but she requested a blood test at a nearby hospital instead.

Further investigations revealed that Kim had crashed into guardrails and trees along the street at least three times before being apprehended by authorities. The accident occurred early in the morning, around 8:00 AM, and Kim Sae Ron's reckless driving eventually led her to crash into an electric transformer, which resulted in a power outage that affected 57 nearby businesses. The outage lasted nearly five hours, causing significant disruption to local operations. When tested, Kim Sae Ron’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.2%, well above the legal limit for driving, which led to her license being revoked.

At her trial, Kim Sae Ron expressed deep remorse for her actions. She admitted to having quit drinking following the incident and asked for mercy, pleading that her mistake was out of character. She also acknowledged the severity of her actions and the impact it had on the businesses affected by the power outage. In response to her confession and the steps she took to compensate those harmed by the accident, the court handed down a fine of 20 million KRW (around 15,200 USD).

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron’s sincere apology did not go unnoticed as she personally visited the businesses to apologize and provide compensation for their losses. Additionally, she posted a handwritten apology on social media, where she expressed regret for causing harm to many people and admitted her failure to act responsibly. In the wake of the DUI incident, Kim Sae Ron decided to pause her career as an actress. Her agency terminated her contract, and she distanced herself from the public eye.

However, in October 2024, two and a half years after the incident, Kim Sae Ron was spotted on a film set in Seoul’s Jongno district, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans and the media. She was filming for a low-budget music film directed by Shin Jae Ho, a director known for his work on films such as Love, So Divine and The Punisher. Despite the buzz surrounding her return, details about the project were scarce, and it appeared that Kim Sae Ron was taking tentative steps back into the industry after her lengthy hiatus.

Advertisement

Sadly, today, on February 16, 2025, news broke that Kim Sae Ron had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24. The shocking news sent ripples through the Korean entertainment industry, leaving fans devastated and in disbelief. The details surrounding her death are still under investigation.