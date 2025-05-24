Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 2 Mid-Day Trends: Film eyes Rs 9 crore net with steady growth

Bhool Chuk Maaf, the fantasy romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, continues its box office run with a steady performance on Day 2. According to midday estimates, the film is showing consistent footfalls, buoyed by a partial weekend holiday in some offices across the country. After earning Rs 7 crore net on its opening day, the film is expected to witness a noticeable jump, with Day 2 likely to touch Rs 9 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 16 crore net.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf is drawing praise for its fresh concept and lighthearted storytelling. Set in Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a government employee stuck in a bizarre time loop on the day of his haldi ceremony with his fiancée, Titli. As he struggles to break free from the cycle, the film offers a mix of humor, emotion, and sci-fi fantasy—an experience probably never explored before by Indian viewers. For those fond of the charm of small-town India, this film is a perfect indulgence.

While the film has solidified its hold among family audiences and young couples, it faces competition from a few holdover films and new releases. Raid 2, which had a strong opening earlier this month, is now in the latter phase of its theatrical run. It is, however, still attracting viewers in a few cities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hollywood biggies like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines are also running in theaters. However, their target demographic is largely separate from the audience base of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Hollywood entries rarely overlap with Bollywood viewers, and that trend continues here, meaning Tom Cruise and horror franchise fans are unlikely to impact the business of Rao’s time-loop comedy.

The film had a rocky road to release, with an initial theatrical debut plan turning into a direct-to-digital ploy but later being overturned following legal intervention. Its eventual theatrical release on May 23 was the result of a mutual settlement between Maddock Films and multiplex chain PVR INOX. Despite the hurdles, the film has found its audience and is on track to make a strong impression in the coming days.

If the steady pace holds, Bhool Chuk Maaf could end up as one of the most unexpected summer successes at the box office.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's simple time-loop flick gets elevated by rib-tickling comedy and effective climax