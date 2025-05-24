Cannes 2025: Aubrey Plaza Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Tragic Death With Co-Star Margaret Qualley

Aubrey Plaza made a return to the public eye on Friday (May 23) at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking her first red carpet appearance since the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. Attending the premiere of her latest film Honey Don’t!, the 40-year-old actress was seen receiving comfort and support from her co-star Margaret Qualley in a touching moment captured on video.

Advertisement

Dressed in a sheer nude gown adorned with beaded embellishments and a white strapless bodysuit underneath, Plaza looked elegant as she posed for photos outside the Palais des Festivals. She completed her look with statement earrings, gold peep-toe heels, and soft brunette curls.

Qualley, 30, who stunned in an off-the-shoulder cream gown with a black bow, was spotted rushing to Plaza’s side on the carpet, wrapping an arm around her in a visibly supportive gesture. The cast, which also includes Charlie Day, Talia Ryder, and Lera Abova, were joined by director Ethan Coen and co-writer Tricia Cooke at the film’s French premiere.

Honey Don’t! is a dark comedy that follows small-town PI Honey O’Donahue (played by Qualley) as she navigates a series of bizarre deaths. Plaza plays a local police officer working alongside her. The film is slated for theatrical release on August 22, and marks Plaza’s first return to acting on the big screen following her husband’s passing.

Advertisement

Baena, 47, tragically died by suicide in January 2025. Reports later confirmed that he and Plaza had separated in September 2024, with the actress residing in New York at the time of his death. An autopsy confirmed no substances were involved, and that Baena had been undergoing therapy. A medical report also revealed Plaza had raised concerns about his wellbeing just months before.

Though visibly emotional, Plaza’s graceful presence at Cannes and her reunion with co-stars signaled a slow but steady reentry into public life after an unimaginable personal loss. With Honey Don’t! marking her professional comeback, and the support of her cast clearly evident, Plaza’s appearance was both a powerful show of resilience and a reminder of the community rallying around her.

ALSO READ: How Did Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Meet? Relationship Timeline Explored as Director Passes Away