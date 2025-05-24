Echo album: BTS’ Jin makes solo debut on UK Official Albums Chart, Don’t Say You Love Me holds strong in Single's list

BTS member Jin has achieved a notable feat with his second solo EP Echo. It marked his debut on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart. This milestone showcases Jin's global influence, as breaking into the chart is a rare accomplishment for K-pop artists. The chart's May 23 update confirmed Jin's success, with his EP's lead single also finding a spot on a well-known UK music chart.

Jin debuted on the UK Official Albums Chart with Echo, at No. 63. The pop-rock album consists of seven tracks, and explores themes of genuine emotional connection and universal life experiences. The BTS member described the album as capturing his personal journey and raw emotions, showcasing his evolving artistry as a vocalist. It's diverse setlist includes Don't Say You Love Me, Loser, Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Today's Me.

The UK Official charts are equivalent to the US' Billboard ranks, making Jin's success a notable one in the global music industry sphere. The K-pop star's feature in the Albums Chart might have been a new achievement, but it definitely wasn't his first entry in an UK chart. Echo's lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, made its way to the UK Official Singles Chart, right after its release. The poignant track about lovers on the verge of breaking up, had an impressive debut in the list at No. 1.

The song currently ranks at No. 58, as per this week's data. It also clinched the #1 spot on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and the Official Physical Singles Chart on its debut appearance. Jin recently performed Don't Say You Love Me at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The unique act featured a stage transformed into a giant bed, giving the show set a cozy, homely feel. It was his debut showcase of the live version of the song, and fans largely responded with overwhelming positivity.

Besides breaking in the UK chart, Jin's Echo EP also topped a music poll created by Billboard, becoming fan favourite music on its debut week. It indicates the immense love the album has received.

