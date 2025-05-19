Mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s 5-step skincare routine for glowing skin; know bonus secret hack passed down from her grandmother

Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The diva’s cute baby bump and glowing skin have gotten all the attention already, as fans cannot stop gushing over the happy news.

However, did you know the secret behind her everlasting skin glow is because of a simple 5-step routine she swears by? Read on to find out!

Step 1: Cleanse gently, moisturize deeply

The first step for Kiara is to use a gentle cleanser to rid her skin of all impurities, including any makeup residue, while keeping the natural barrier of the skin intact.

She then follows it up with a good moisturizer, which consists of vitamin E, leaving her skin feeling hydrated and nourished for a long time.

Step 2: Never miss out on sunscreen

Kiara Advani’s glow never fades away, even when out in the sun. The reason? Well, the diva does not forget to use a sunscreen that protects her skin from the UV rays and acts as another barrier to avoid pigmentation.

For the actress, a good sunscreen is ideally one with a large SPF spectrum and also has some nourishing properties. It also must not leave a white cast on her face and blend nicely.

Step 3: Hydration is key

Throughout her day, Kiara keeps fulfilling the fluid requirements of her body and skin and keeps track of her water intake.

While she begins her day with a glass of warm water, she ensures that throughout the rest of the day, she consumes enough fluids (juices, water, etc.) to keep her skin supple, nourished and hydrated.

Step 4: Don’t take makeup to bed

Kiara Advani has been an advocate for minimal makeup trends most of the time. However, once back from work, the first and most important thing for her is to remove all of it before hitting the bed.

Sleeping with makeup is a big no-no for her, as keeping it overnight on her face blocks pores and makes her skin unable to breathe. Finally, she ends her day by applying a generous amount of night cream, which nourishes, repairs and rejuvenates her skin.

Step 5: Secret hack passed down from her grandmother

One of the biggest secrets behind Kiara Advani’s all-time glowing skin is a very special hack passed down from her grandmother. Well, ditching store-bought cleansers, the diva trusts the goodness of natural ingredients.

She often uses a homemade face pack made of besan, malai, and honey, which forms a thick paste. This helps to give her skin the best detox ever, leaving it feeling refreshed and glowing.

