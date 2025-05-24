Bigg Boss Telugu All Season Winners: From Siva Balaji to Nikhil Maliyakkal, contestants who created history

Bigg Boss Telugu has become one of the most-watched reality shows over the years, captivating countless audiences. It follows the format of the original Big Brother franchise, which was first developed in the Netherlands. BB Telugu began airing in 2017, and there have been 8 seasons so far.

The show has been hosted by some of Tollywood’s leading stars, including Jr NTR, Nani, and, most recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni. One of the iconic aspects of BB Telugu is its mix of contestants from both celebrity backgrounds and ordinary people, who clash and compete during various tasks as housemates.

Bigg Boss Telugu: All Season Winners and Runners-Up

Season 1 (July 2017)

Winner: Siva Balaji

Siva Balaji Runner up: Aadarsh

Season 2 (June 2018)

Winner: Kaushal

Kaushal Runner up: Geetha

Season 3 (July 2019)

Winner: Rahul

Rahul Runner up: Sreemukhi

Season 4 (September 2020)

Winner: Abhijeet

Abhijeet Runner up: Akhil

Season 5 (September 2021)

Winner: VJ Sunny

VJ Sunny Runner up: Shanmukh

Season 6 (September 2022)

Winner: Revanth

Revanth Runner up: Srihan

Season 7 (September 2023)

Winner: Prashanth

Prashanth Runner up: Amardeep

Season 8 (September 2024)

Winner: Nikhil

Nikhil Runner up: Gautham

Most popular winners of BB Telugu

Siva Balaji

Siva Balaji emerged as the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. After tough competition from all other housemates, he claimed victory and took home a prize of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Interestingly, his win over the first runner-up was by a narrow margin. Siva received 3.34 crore votes, while Aadarsh secured 3.25 crore votes.

Kaushal Manda

Kaushal Manda won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, hosted by Jr NTR. His aggressive and unapologetic gameplay became a major talking point during the show. A surprising moment came when he squeezed lemon into a housemate’s eyes as part of a task.

Following this, Kaushal’s popularity soared, with fans rallying massive support. This led to the rise of his huge fanbase outside the BB house, known as the Kaushal Army—though it was later shut down amid fraud allegations.

Nikhil Maliyakkal

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 winner, Nikhil Maliyakkal, kept fans on the edge of their seats with his nail-biting gameplay until the very end. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the show saw Nikhil lifting the trophy and winning not only prize money but also a luxury car.

His victory sparked intense debates online, with netizens accusing the hosts and Star Maa channel partners of bias. Many demanded that Gautham be declared the winner, calling Nikhil’s win an act of partiality.

BB Telugu prize money trends over the seasons

Besides the strategic gameplay, Bigg Boss Telugu has also attracted attention for the rewards and prize money awarded to its winners, which have fluctuated over the years.

The show began with a prize of Rs. 50 lakhs for Season 1, but the amount has seen both decreases and increases since then. For example, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 offered the highest prize money yet, with the winner taking home Rs. 55 lakhs.

In some seasons, the winner’s package included additional rewards like a new car, adding to the overall value.

Furthermore, strategic rules such as the Immunity Boosters introduced in Season 6 affected prize money, as contestants who used their prize cheques to buy immunity faced deductions from their final winnings.

Conclusion

Fast forward to now, all eyes are on the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu. There’s a strong buzz about Nagarjuna Akkineni being replaced as the host of the upcoming season.

A report by Siasat claims that Vijay Deverakonda is being considered for the role, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Overall, the show continues to evolve—its strategies, tasks, and even the iconic BB house layout have changed over time—keeping viewers hooked with every season.

