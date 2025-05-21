Kim Sae Ron’s last film Guitar Man holds public screening amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal; know theater release details

The late actress Kim Sae Ron’s final project, Guitar Man, was screened for the first time today, on May 21, 2025. The press screening took place at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpa-gu, Seoul. It drew attention not only as a tribute to the late star’s last performance but also due to the cloud of controversy surrounding her name since her passing.

Advertisement

Guitar Man is the last completed work by Kim Sae Ron, who passed away earlier this year in February. Her demise sparked nationwide grief and concern over the mental and emotional toll she endured in the public eye. Her absence from the big screen had already stirred conversation prior to her death, and the release of her posthumous film comes at a particularly sensitive time.

At the press event, the film's cast and production team gathered to speak about the film’s message, process, and Kim’s role in shaping it. While her family had been invited to attend the event, her mother did not make an appearance. According to insiders, health concerns may have prevented her from joining. However, many speculate that the ongoing scandal surrounding Kim Sae Ron has compounded the emotional strain on her family. The actress has been making headlines since her alleged underage relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun came to light.

Advertisement

The controversy began with a series of YouTube Garosero exposés. Since then, there has been legal back-and-forth between Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Sae Ron’s family. In light of this, Guitar Man’s release now carries the heavy weight of being not just a cinematic event but also a moment of reflection for both fans and critics.

Meanwhile, the film is directed, written, and produced by musician-turned-filmmaker Lee Sun Jung. Guitar Man is a music-driven drama that captures the intersection of dreams, despair, and redemption. Lee Sun Jung also stars in the film as the protagonist Ki Chul. He portrays a gifted guitarist struggling with poverty and personal loss. He eventually finds solace and a sense of belonging after joining a small live band named Volcano.

It is within this band that he meets Yoo Jin, a quiet yet talented keyboardist played by Kim Sae Ron. Kim’s character, Yoo Jin, offers emotional depth to the story as someone who understands Ki Chul’s loneliness and pain. Their musical journey, filled with both harmony and hardship, mirrors the story’s central theme: that music can become a healing force even in the darkest times. It is a role many believe would have served as a comeback vehicle under different circumstances.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide on May 30. Many expect fans of the late actress to flock to the screenings. They will not only witness her final performance but also pay their respects in the only public way now possible.

Will you be watching Guitar Man, Kim Sae Ron’s final film? Kim Sae Ron’s final film Guitar Man held its first public screening on May 21, just months after her tragic passing. The heartfelt music movie marks her last appearance on screen and is set to hit theaters on May 30. Are you planning to watch Guitar Man? Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts with us! Absolutely, I want to see her last performance I’m curious but still undecided No, I’m not interested I didn’t know it was releasing

ALSO READ: Did Kim Sae Ron date K-pop star from 7-member boy band? Actor-idol relationship rumor debunked