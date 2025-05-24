Ashley Graham Reveals Last-Minute Met Gala Wardrobe Mishap; Find Out How She Saved the Night

Ashley Graham may have exuded effortless glamour at the 2025 Met Gala, but behind the scenes, the supermodel was dealing with a wardrobe emergency that could have derailed her night. In a candid Substack post on May 22, Graham opened up about the last-minute chaos she faced after spilling mint oil on her custom BOSS gown just before stepping out.

Graham attended the 2025 Met Gala celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in a sleek grey-and-white pinstripe gown crafted to perfection. But just as she was preparing to leave, a drop of mint oil landed on the bust of her dress—prompting a flurry of attempts to salvage the situation.

With the elevator out of order and time running out, Graham and her team tried everything from hair dryers to cleaning sprays, but nothing worked. “There’s nothing that’s going to help, except for some Dawn and a dry cleaner possibly,” she wrote.

Thinking on her feet, Graham came up with a stylish solution: she used a stunning diamond brooch by Nikos Koulis to mask the stain. “Well, I am tooting my own horn here… it was my bright idea,” she admitted. The sparkling piece—an open-loop design encrusted with diamonds—fit perfectly over the discolored area, blending seamlessly into the look.

Though she joked that she regretted not having more brooches on hand, the single accessory became the centerpiece of her ensemble. She paired the brooch with matching statement earrings that wrapped elegantly around her ear and added a satin pocket square to complete her tailored, theme-appropriate appearance.

The 37-year-old later shared behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram, including one of her team frantically trying to dry the stain and another showing her elation when the brooch worked like magic. Her cheeky caption? “Oil spill on aisle MET GALA.” In true supermodel fashion, Graham didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction steal the spotlight—she turned it into one of the evening’s most talked-about moments.

