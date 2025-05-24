Little Women Star Saoirse Ronan and Husband Jack Lowden Expecting Their First Child

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are expecting their first child together, sources close to the couple have confirmed. The Irish Independent revealed the joyful news, which comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Edinburgh.

Ronan, 31, and Lowden, 34, reportedly couldn’t be happier about the upcoming arrival. The couple first met in 2018 while filming Mary Queen of Scots, where Ronan played the title role and Lowden portrayed her second husband, Lord Darnley. Their on-screen chemistry quickly blossomed into a real-life relationship.

Lowden has openly praised Ronan in past interviews, calling her a “force of nature” and a “brilliant leader.” Ronan echoed the admiration, telling Harper’s Bazaar that his praise meant more than anyone else’s. In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, the Little Women star said she had “always wanted” marriage and children, and felt ready to embrace motherhood without sacrificing her career.

The couple currently reside in a €2.8 million home in Islington, north London, with their terrier, Fran. Ronan also owns a coastal cottage in Ballydehob, west Cork. Together, they co-produced the 2024 film adaptation of The Outrun, in which Ronan starred. She described Lowden as “a lot calmer” and her “voice of reason” in creative collaborations.

While they haven’t appeared together on screen since Mary Queen of Scots, Ronan recently teased a possible future stage project with Lowden, saying she’d convinced him it would be “a great idea.”

From child prodigy to four-time Oscar nominee, Ronan has long been a standout talent in the film world. Now, as she prepares for motherhood with her equally accomplished husband by her side, this next chapter promises to be one of her most rewarding yet.

